Visakhapatnam: Shockwaves in Vizag as city records three ‘murders’ in 48 hours

Two murders and a suspicious death in a day has left the Visakhapatnam City Police working overtime, as it is probably for the first time that the city has witnessed three violent crimes within a span of two days.

In one case, a youth aged around 25 was murdered by his roommate allegedly over a minor squabble at Pentayya Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits in the city, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) D Gangadharam, two youth Ramana and Yesuraju, who worked at a chicken shop, were staying at a rented house provided by their employer. On Monday night, the duo reportedly fought under the influence of alcohol. They came to blows, and in a fit of rage, Yesuraj hit Ramana on his head with an iron rod, resulting in the latter’s death.

Gajuwaka police registered a case and an investigation is on. Ramana’s body was sent for post-mortem and Yesuraju was taken into custody, it is learnt.

In another case, the body of a youth aged around 20 was found at an isolated place under suspicious circumstances at Pulaganipalem area under Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday morning.

The youth, identified as G. Ganesh, was found to have gone missing from home a few days ago. Ganesh’s family members had lodged a missing person’s complaint five days ago. A senior police officer said they are looking into the possibility of murder. The Pendurthi police have started to investigate the case from all angles including a suspected love affair gone wrong.

Ganesh’s body was sent for post-mortem. The Pendurthi police have registered a case.

In the third incident, a group of miscreants allegedly murdered a 30-year-old youth in broad daylight in Sujatha Nagar area under Pendurthi police station limits at around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as I. Sandeep (30), a resident of Sujatha Nagar.

According to police, the incident allegedly occurred when Sandeep was on his way home. A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked him, raining blows on his head and neck with sharp-edged objects, resulting in his death on the spot. Residents of Sujatha Nagar panicked upon seeing the youth’s body on the road lying in a pool of blood.

On the basis of a preliminary inquiry, it was learnt that Sandeep’s family members have expressed suspicion that the murder could have been committed by his in-laws. They told police that Sandeep and his wife, who were estranged, were having bitter disputes.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth and officials from the Crime wing reached the scene of crime and began an investigation. the Commissioner said that the family dispute appears to be the motive behind the killing. A suspect was taken into custody for questioning, it is learnt.

Spike in murder cases

In the last 48 hours, Vizag city has reported three murders and a suspicious death case. On Monday, a youth named Hemanth Kumar, a rowdy-sheeter, was allegedly murdered by a group of eight persons under Malkapuram police station limits. All the eight persons were arrested within a few hours.

Since this July, Vizag city has seen at least twelve murder cases.