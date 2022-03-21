Shobha Dixit, Lakshmi Mukkavilli to lead CII IWN Southern Region for 2022-23

Shobha Dixit, Director of Alpla India Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, has taken over as the Chairwoman and Lakshmi Mukkavilli, Managing Director, Patra India BPO Services, Vizag, has taken over as the Deputy Chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network (IWN) Southern Region for 2022-23.

Ms Shobha Dixit was closely associated with CII IWN and served for two years as Chairwoman, IWN, Telangana, and also as the Co-Convener for the Manufacturing Panel of CII, Telangana.

She also has a rich experience in contract manufacturing for multinational companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson and Johnson and Unilever.

Ms. Lakshmi Mukkavilli has been closely associated with IWN and has served as Chairwoman, IWN Andhra Pradesh. She won the award for “Most talented leaders in outsourcing industry” from Asia Outsourcing Congress, Mumbai. She also received an award for one of the fastest growing Indian Company Excellence Award from “International Achievers Conference” in New Delhi, according to a statement issued by Shaik Samiuddin, Director and Head, CII, A.P.