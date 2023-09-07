Shivaji Park in Visakhaptnam all set to get a new look as GVMC undertakes development work at ₹2 crore

September 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Decades-old Shivaji Park in MVP Colony is all set to get a new look as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started modernisation work with a budget of 2 crore to meet the requirements of the visitors.

The walking track, play equipment, toilets, amphitheatre, shelters and even the drinking water facility at the park have been damaged and negligence in the upkeep of the facilities over the years is said to be the reason. Walkers and residential welfare associations frequently complain about poor sanitation at the park.

The skating rink needs repairs while the water fountain, the major attraction of the park, is not in good shape. Taking note of the issues, the GVMC started the development works at the park in June and the budget for the facelift work has been estimated to be ₹2 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The look of the central plaza has been changed. The bottom flooring was damaged and new tiles have been laid. The entrance arch has been designed with aluminium composite panel cladding. The fountain, which had been defunct for years, has been renovated. The Open Air Theatre (OAT) has also been renovated, while the walking tracks are also being developed,” said GVMC Superintending Engineer (Public Works) Satyanarayana Raju.

He said that three new modern toilets would be built in the park, while the canteen has been renovated. A focus is being laid over greenery and landscape development.

“About 40% of the works have been already completed. It may take another month to finish the pending works,” said Mr. Satyanarayana Raju.

The Shivaji Park area used to be a dumping yard and the GVMC developed it into a park during the 1990s with all facilities in 16 acres. The park is one of the most sought-after recreation areas for the residents of MVP Colony, Shivajipalem and Waltair. The skating arena in the park has hosted many district, state and national-level skating competitions over the years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT