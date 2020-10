VISAKHAPATNAM

06 October 2020 00:26 IST

Minister for Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam city would be developed at an estimated cost of ₹10.92 crore. The Shilparamams in the State will be opened to visitors from Tuesday. However, film shows and entertainment programmes will not be allowed.

