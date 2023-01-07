Shift pigs out of Visakhapatnam limits, GVMC Commissioner tells rearers

January 07, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu has urged pig-rearers to shift the animals out of the city immediately. He has also urged pet owners to ensure cleanliness when the animals are on the streets, failing which they will be fined.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Raja Babu said that despite conducting special drives and awareness programmes, a number of pig-rearers are not paying heed to the civic body’s request to shift their animals out of the city limits. Reminding that the decision to move pigs out of the city limits was taken keeping in view the sanitation and public health, he said that there were several incidents of pig attacks, especially on elderly people and children, in the city.

Mr. Raja Babu has also urged other pet owners to ensure cleanliness in public places. He said that while taking their pets out, many owners are allowing them to urinate and defecate in the open, which is affecting the sanitation. Such activities will attract a fine from the GVMC, he warned.

Meanwhile, animals (cattle) left unattended at night time are urinating and defecating in public places. Such animals are also feeding on the plants arranged in the central dividers on the roads. They are posing a threat to two-wheeler riders resulting in accidents, he said.

The GVMC has been conducting drives like surgeries and vaccinations for stray animals under the supervision of medical officers. It is also mandatory to take licences from the GVMC for pet and domestic animals, he said.