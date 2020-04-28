SHG members contribute ₹20 lakh for relief activities

The 24,000 self-help group (SHG) members in the GVMC contributed ₹10 each totalling ₹20,00412 towards COVID-19 relief activities.

District Collector and GVMC Special Officer V. Vinay Chand and Commissioner G. Srijana on Tuesday presented a cheque for the amount to Minister of Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

UCD Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao said the amount would be sent to the managing director of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas, Guntur.