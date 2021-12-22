Shelter homes for tribal pregnant women will be started in Agency, says ITDA Project Officer

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 19:09 IST

‘The first one will be inaugurated at Munchingputtu on December 29’

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna said that the Health Department should provide better services and ensure the Agency do not report any maternal deaths. He conducted a review meet with the staff from 11 mandals of the Agency here at Paderu on Wednesday.

Mr. Gopala Krishna said that the medical officials must see that deliveries of pregnant women take place only in hospitals and not in houses. The staff should shift pregnant woman to the nearest hospitals at least one week before the estimated date of delivery. He also asked the officials to check whether all the hospitals have stock of medicines and there is no shortage.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that shelter homes from tribal pregnant women are being started in the Agency. The first shelter home will be inaugurated at Munchingputtu on December 29. In January, second shelter home will be started at Dumbriguda, he said.

The ITDA Project Officer said that compared to the previous years, seasonal diseases have decreased. He also instructed the officials to conduct health check-ups to all students in the Ashrama schools. He directed officials to speed up vaccination procedure in the Agency.