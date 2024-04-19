GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shekhar Movva, founder of Synergies Castings, passes away

April 19, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shekhar Movva, founder and president of Synergies Castings, a premier alloy wheel company in India, passed away in London, where he had gone for a meeting, on April 16.

Under Shekhar Movva’s visionary stewardship, Synergies Castings achieved unprecedented growth, expanded its global footprint, and solidified its position as an industry leader. He was not only a respected figure within Synergies Castings but also revered in the broader manufacturing community, admired for his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity, according to a statement issued by the company.

His dedication, passion, and forward-thinking approach have left an indelible mark on Synergies Castings and they will continue to shape its future endeavours.

His leadership and vision would be missed, but his spirit would endure as a guiding light for all those who had the privilege of knowing him, the release added.

The body will be kept at his residence at CBM Compound in the city on Sunday (April 21) morning to enable his well-wishers and admirers to pay their last respects.

