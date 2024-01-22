Sharmila protests against attacks on Congress Yatra in Assam

January 22, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In her maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge as the Andhra Pradesh Congress president, Y.S. Sharmila on Monday joined her party activists from the district in a protest against the BJP over the latter’s alleged attacks on the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Ms. Sharmila raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

She said, “The Congress party strongly condemned the alleged attack by BJP cadres on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The BJP is not able to digest the fact that the Yatra has been cruising unstoppably, uniting hearts and inspiring people, moving unopposed under Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. No wonder, the corrupt and the autocratic regime of Himanta Biswa Sarma has been repeatedly plotting these misdeeds in the past few days.”

She further said, “Doesn’t the country belong to everyone? Do only BJP and RSS people live here? Should Mr. Rahul Gandhi take permission from Mr. Narendra Modi to go on the roads or visit temples? What is the link between the restrictions on visiting temples by Rahul Gandhi and inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? BJP-ruled States are not allowing Congress to peacefully carry out the Yatra, which is aimed at protecting the rights of the people of the country.”

The protest was held at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the GVMC office.

Ms. Sharmila was accompanied by senior Congress leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Raghuveera Reddy and AICC general secretary Manickam Tagore and others.