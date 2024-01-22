GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila protests against attacks on Congress Yatra in Assam

BJP is not able to digest the progress of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, alleges new APCC chief

January 22, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Congress president Y.S. Sharmila staging a protest at the Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

A.P. Congress president Y.S. Sharmila staging a protest at the Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

In her maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge as the Andhra Pradesh Congress president, Y.S. Sharmila on Monday joined her party activists from the district in a protest against the BJP over the latter’s alleged attacks on the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Ms. Sharmila raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

She said, “The Congress party strongly condemned the alleged attack by BJP cadres on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The BJP is not able to digest the fact that the Yatra has been cruising unstoppably, uniting hearts and inspiring people, moving unopposed under Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. No wonder, the corrupt and the autocratic regime of Himanta Biswa Sarma has been repeatedly plotting these misdeeds in the past few days.”

She further said, “Doesn’t the country belong to everyone? Do only BJP and RSS people live here? Should Mr. Rahul Gandhi take permission from Mr. Narendra Modi to go on the roads or visit temples? What is the link between the restrictions on visiting temples by Rahul Gandhi and inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? BJP-ruled States are not allowing Congress to peacefully carry out the Yatra, which is aimed at protecting the rights of the people of the country.”

The protest was held at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the GVMC office.

Ms. Sharmila was accompanied by senior Congress leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Raghuveera Reddy and AICC general secretary Manickam Tagore and others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.