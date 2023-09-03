HamberMenu
‘Share and care’ are the core principles of Indian culture, says Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice-President of India participates in Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Kala Samithi in Visakhapatnam

September 03, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that ‘share and care’ are the core principles of Indian culture and it should be passed on to the younger generation.

Participating as the chief guest in the Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala Kala Samithi here on September 3 (Sunday), Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, we are all Indians. We should feel proud of our great traditions and culture. Culture is a way of life. If you have bread and eat it, it is prakruti, if you snatch other person’s bread it is vikruti. But if you share your bread with others, it is sanskruti.”

Describing Visakhapatnam as a beautiful city, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu recalled his association with it as a student of Andhra University. He commended the Kerala Kala Samithi for its philanthropic activities.

N.K. Premachandran, MP from Kollam in Kerala and Abraham Varughese, Director, NSTL, participated as guests in the celebrations.

Kerala Kala Samithi president A.R.G. Unnithan, in his report, said that the samithi, which completed 50 years recently, had been rendering humanitarian services to the people in need, apart from promoting cultural exchange between its members and local people. “We are associated with similar associations from other States in Visakhapatnam to form ‘Vizag One India’ to collectively render humanitarian assistance during natural disasters,” he said.

Samithi general secretary K. Haridas, treasurer R. Manoj Kumar and writer Nandini Menon, Samithi representative Reji Thomas and former president N.M. Pillai were also present.

Earlier, the former Vice-President was accorded a traditional welcome by the samithi representatives upon his arrival at the Kerala Kala Samithi.

Later, in his message posted on the social media platform ‘X’, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that he was pleased to participate in the Onam celebrations by Kerala Kala Samithi in Visakhapatnam. The cosmopolitan nature of Onam celebrations transcending religious beliefs is a powerful unifying force, deepening bonds of togetherness in all sections, he said.

