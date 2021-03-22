Visakhapatnam

Sharada Peetham seer visits Arasavalli temple

Visakhapatnam Sharada Peetham-Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Maha Swamy performed abhisekam to Lord Siva at the NTR Municipal High School grounds, seeking peace in the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.

As part of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Yatra, he also visited Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple. Many priests attended the devotional activities.

Several public representatives, including former Union Minister Killi Krupa Rani, YSRCP leaders Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu, M.V. Padmavati, Mandavilli Ravi and others were present in the abhisekam.

