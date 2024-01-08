January 08, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Shanti Ashram, a spiritual and education centre at Lawson’s Bay Colony here, has won a 24-year-old legal battle after the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by some persons claiming to be legal heirs of its former chief Yogi Raghavendra, and claiming a portion of the ashram land.

The court has directed the petitioners to vacate the property and hand over the land to the ashram by September 30, 2024.

Giving a copy of the Supreme Court proceedings to media persons here, on Sunday, Ashram president M.N. Aditya and committee member Narasimha Raju said that the Shanti Ashram was founded by Omkar Swamiji in 1917. The main ashram was set up at Thotapalli in East Godavari district, where a school was being run to impart education from Classes 1 to 10. They also run an old age home.

An ashram was also set up on 10.53 acres of land near the Lawson’s Bay Colony in the city, in 1936. Later, one Yogi Raghavendra approached Omkar Swamiji to set up a naturopathy hospital and Yoga centre when Omkar Swami executed a gift deed in favour of Yogi Raghavendra in December 1949, allotting 6.54 acres of land for the naturopathy hospital. He said that the land should be used for public purposes only, and if that was violated, the land would be reclaimed by the Shanti Ashram.

Upon the death of Yogi Raghavendra, one Gajula Vivekananda, who claimed to be his adopted son, filed a case in the court claiming rights to the property. Shanti Ashram filed a suit before Principal Junior Civil Judge, Visakhapatnam, in 1999. The Judge passed a decree dismissing the suit.

The ashram preferred an appeal against the said dismissal before the Principal Senior Civil Judge, Visakhapatnam, for cancellation of the gift deed and for recovery of possession of the land. The Principal Senior Civil Judge allowed the appeal on June, 2, 2005 and thereby reversed the decree and judgment of the lower court. Gajula Vivekananda filed a second appeal in the AP High Court.

The High Court dismissed the second appeal of 2005 on November 1, 2023. The legal heirs of Gajula Vivekananda filed an SLP against the judgment of the High Court. The Supreme Court dismissed the SLP on December 14, 2023, at the admission stage itself. The ashram representatives said that the ashram had pursued the case only to protect the ideas of Omkar Swamiji and to ensure his objective of service to mankind.

PSN Murthy, Legal Adviser of Shanti Ashram was present.

