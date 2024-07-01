ADVERTISEMENT

Shanka Brata Bagchi takes charge as Commissioner of Police  of Vizag

Published - July 01, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shanka Brata Bagchi recieves police salute after taking charge as Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Shanka Brata Bagchi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has taken charge as the new Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police here on Monday, succeeding A. Ravi Shankar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said his priorities include steps against cybercrime, unfriendly traffic on city roads, narcotics, land grabbing and crime related to women’s safety.

On a lighter note, he recalled his personal experience with the city, saying, “When I got married, there was a discussion among my close family members about where I should go on my honeymoon. Everyone then suggested Switzerland, but I did not have the money to go there. So, I chose Visakhapatnam. I told my wife that it is a beautiful city where we can see both the hills and the sea from the window.”

He thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him a chance to work in Visakhapatnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US