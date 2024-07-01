GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shanka Brata Bagchi takes charge as Commissioner of Police  of Vizag

Published - July 01, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Shanka Brata Bagchi recieves police salute after taking charge as Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Shanka Brata Bagchi recieves police salute after taking charge as Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Shanka Brata Bagchi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, has taken charge as the new Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police here on Monday, succeeding A. Ravi Shankar.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said his priorities include steps against cybercrime, unfriendly traffic on city roads, narcotics, land grabbing and crime related to women’s safety.

On a lighter note, he recalled his personal experience with the city, saying, “When I got married, there was a discussion among my close family members about where I should go on my honeymoon. Everyone then suggested Switzerland, but I did not have the money to go there. So, I chose Visakhapatnam. I told my wife that it is a beautiful city where we can see both the hills and the sea from the window.”

He thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him a chance to work in Visakhapatnam.

