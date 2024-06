The 1996 batch IPS officer, Shanka Brata Bagchi, is the new Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders on Friday posting the senior police officer as the Police Commissioner for the city of destiny. Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi was working as the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order).

The present Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, CID.

