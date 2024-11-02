S.G.K. Kishore appointed as new president of ACI APAC & MID

S.G.K. Kishore, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, has been appointed as the new president of Airport Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID). He succeeds Emmanuel Menanteau, Board Director of Cambodia Airports/Regional Director, VINCI Airports.

The new president will assume charge on January 1, 2025, for a two-year term.

“The focus will be on driving environmental sustainability, innovation and ensuring the economic resilience of airports as aviation industry in our region is set for next big phase of growth,” Mr. Kishore said in a statement.

Indian aviation is one of the fastest growing aviation markets globally. It is currently, the third largest domestic market globally. With the increasing demand, government-friendly policies, infrastructure development and cutting edge innovations, the future holds promise.

Not only does this reinforce India’s role as a key player in the sector but also will help in addressing challenges and opportunities while fostering collaboration with global players. This new development will reassess India in a renewed light and help India become a global player in such a prestigious world forum, according to the statement.

As President, Mr. Kishore will be at the forefront of supporting and driving this growth. His leadership will focus on enhancing regional standards, fostering collaboration among members, and addressing challenges unique to this rapidly expanding aviation landscape. This appointment further reinforces India’s influence within ACI APAC & MID, supporting global partnerships that drive innovation, sustainability and economic progress across member airports.

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) represents the interests of over 600 airports in 47 member countries/territories. The Asia-Pacific & Middle East region is projected to experience rapid growth in air travel, with passenger traffic estimated to grow from the current 3.4 billion to 9.7 billion by 2042—nearly half of global passenger traffic, the release added.