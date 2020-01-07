SFI condemns attack on JNU students

Students under the banner of Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration near the Gandhi statue at Asilametta on Monday, condemning the attack on the students and professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Holding banners and placards, they raised slogans alleging that the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had beaten up the JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, some professors and students with iron rods. They sought stringent punishment against the culprits.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) leader Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the ABVP leaders, with the backing of the BJP, had entered the campus and resorted to attacking students. He said that protests were being held against the attack at universities and educational institutions across the country.

North Andhra Development Forum convener Aja Sarma, CPI(M) leader K. Lokanadham and AIDWA State president Prabhavathi were among those who addressed the students. SFI city secretary L.J. Naidu, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Raju and All India Students Federation (AISF) leader Obulesu were among those who participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Forum (HRF) strongly condemned the attack on the JNU students and professors. “The accused, who were wearing masks, had entered the campus and attacked the students and professors. They had also entered the Women’s Hostel and beat up students,” HRF State president U.G. Srinivasulu said.

‘Police failed to act’

HRF State general secretary K. Sudha said that the Delhi Police and the security staff on the campus, remained mute spectators as the suspected ABVP activists created a ruckus. “The police had allowed the attackers to escape, instead of arresting them,” he said.

They said JNU students have been staging peaceful protests for the past few months demanding reduction of the hike tuition fee.