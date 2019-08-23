Visakhapatnam

SFI activists stage protest over pending scholarship

Students staging a demonstration in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

They seek mid-day meal facility in junior colleges

A large number of students led by the activists of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday staged a demonstration, demanding among other things, mid-day meal in junior colleges and release of pending scholarship and fee reimbursement amounts.

The protest was organised at the Mahtama Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building as a part of the State-wide ‘Chalo Collectorate.’

Other demands included improving drinking water supply and providing fine rice and mosquito nets at the welfare hostels.

“The government needs to release ₹3,756 crore towards scholarships and fee reimbursement scheme. Despite the rise in the prices of essential commodities, mess charges have not increased,” said SFI city secretary L.J. Naidu while addressing the protesters.

Poor amenities

Referring to the ‘poor amenities’ at the welfare hostels in the State, Mr. Naidu pointed out that toilet facilities in the hostels should be improved and new buildings should be constructed for the hostels.

SFI city vice-president Prabhudas and others participated in the protest.

