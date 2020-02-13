Sexual harassment complaints against professors shock AU

The Andhra University campus is in shock after sexual harassment allegations involving three senior professors surfaced on Tuesday.

Students, alumni, former professors and faculty say that such incidents are tarnishing the reputation of the nine-decade-old university which is ranked among the top 25 universities in the country.

“Andhra University has a glorious history. It has flourished under the tutelage of Vice-Chancellors such as Prof. C.R. Reddy and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Such incidents are tarnishing the image of the institution. The authorities concerned should have been vigilant, especially when similar cases were reported from the campus in the past,” said a former professor of AU requesting anonymity.

Chequered history

Several sexual harassment allegations were reported in the past. In 2017, a senior professor of was booked for alleged sexual harassment of students in Department of Sanskrit. Similar charges were levelled against him in 2014 and the university authorities had to strip him off the headship.

In 2012, a professor from Department of Economics of AU School of Distance Education was exposed by a TV channel in a sting operation for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a student who had come to collect her pass certificate.

In 2011, the then principal of College Arts College, AU, was embroiled in a similar controversy, when a research scholar alleged sexual harassment.

“Such behaviour from professors are unacceptable. What will the students think of their teachers and how will the teachers face the students? However, before jumping to conclusions, a proper inquiry needs to be done, giving fair chance to both the parties,” said a senior professor of the College of Arts.

Meanwhile, DCP (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy appealed to the students and research scholars to come forward to lodge complaints in case of any misbehaviour or harassment.

“There are chances of professors taking advantage of students and research scholars as their project or marks will be in their hands. Students should shed fears of consequences and lodge complaints. We assure that their identities will not be revealed,” said Mr. Ranga Reddy. He also advised the students to make use of ‘Disha app’.

Counselling sessions

Mr. Ranga Reddy, who is handling the two sexual harassment cases involving the professors said that there were likely to conduct counselling sessions for the students and the staff of the university.

“Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy is very serious about the issues and co-operating with the police. We should conduct counselling sessions for students and staff to create awareness about such issues,” the DCP added.

‘Suspension the accused’

Student Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest on the campus of Andhra University, demanding action against the three professors who were facing sexual harassment charges.

Raising slogans against the professors, the protesters demanded suspension of the professors with immediate effect.

SFI president B. Gowtham said the way the professors behaved with the women should be condemned. “The higher authorities should take strict action against the professors and ensure safety of girls on the campus,” he said.

SFI members L.J. Naidu, L. Chinnari and others took part in the protest.