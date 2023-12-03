Severe cyclonic storm Michaung likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5

December 03, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The cyclonic storm Michaung over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 (Tuesday) as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

As per the observations of the track of the system around Sunday noon, it moved north-westwards with a speed of nine kilometres per hour from Sunday morning over the same region, which was located 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore and 250 km southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to intensify further and reach West-central Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

“Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” an IMD bulletin says.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on December 4 and 5. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy falls is very likely in Rayalaseema.

Very rough to high sea condition is prevailing and likely to continue till December 4 morning and likely to become rough to very rough thereafter till December 5 morning.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till further orders from the government.

Storm surge of about 1-1.5 meter above astronomical tide is likely to inundate south Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts at the time of landfall. Damage is expected over coastal districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari during the landfall period.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to take all possible efforts for minimising the loss to be caused by the impending cyclone on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Mr. Jagan and took stock of the preparations to tackle incoming cyclone Michaung. The Prime Minister assured him of all help.

