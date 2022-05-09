Severe cyclone ‘Asani’ to bring heavy rain; to recurve and weaken during next 24 hours

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Godavari districts to experience heavy rains

Tidal waves hitting the coast, near the Naval Coast Battery, under the influence of the Severe Cyclone Asani, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Godavari districts to experience heavy rains

Visakhapatnam city and the neighbouring coastal districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, have been experiencing strong winds since Monday afternoon, under influence of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’. At some places the wind speed has been touching 40 km per hour.

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past six hours and lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal, about 920 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 860 km west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 410 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 590 km south of Puri (Odisha), on Monday afternoon, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC)-Visakhapatnam on Monday.

It is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is likely at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts till Tuesday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (Orange warning) is likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts from May 10 till the morning of May 12 and heavy rainfall (yellow warning) is likely to occur at one or two places over West Godavari district from May 10 to the morning of May 12.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lighting is likely to occur at many places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and at one or two places over south coastal AP during the same period.

Strong winds, with speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 9, 10 and 11. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh. and Yanam from May 9 to 11.