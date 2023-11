Several trains to be cancelled to facilitate modernisation works in Waltair division

November 24, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several trains will be cancelled to facilitate safety-related modernisation works, i.e., replacement of RCC segmental boxes by cut and cover method in connection with the rebuilding of stone slab bridges over Visakhapatnam-Palasa and Rayagada –Vizianagaram sections in Waltair Division. Some long distance trains will be rescheduled to facilitate the safety works.

The trains to be cancelled are: 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Pass special, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 3, 08503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam passenge special, leaving Rayagada on December 4, 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 3, 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Palasa on December 4, 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Memu Special, leaving Palasa on December 4, 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Memu Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 4, 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 4, 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaving Koraput on December 5, 18530 Visakhapatnam-Durg Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 3 and 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaving Durg on December 3, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, train no. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaving Bhubaneswar on December 4, 22820 Visakhapatnam- Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 4, 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Brahmapur on December 4, 18526 Visakhapatnam- Brahmapur Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 4, 17016 Secundrabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express, leaving Secunderabad on December 3, 17015 Bhubaneswar – Secundrabad Visakha Express, leaving Bhubaneswar on December 4, 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express, leaving Guntur on December 3, 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express, leaving Rayagada on December 4, 12839 Howrah-MGR Chennai Central Mail Express, leaving Howrah on December 3, 12840 MGR Chennai Central- Howrah Mail Express, leaving MGR Chennai Central on December 3, and 18048 Vasco Da Gama-Shalimar Amaravathi Express leaving Vasco Da Gama on December 3 will all be cancelled.

Similarly, 11 long-distance trains have been rescheduled between 2 hours and 7 hours. Passengers can check with the railway enquiry for the rescheduled timings.