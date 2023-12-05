ADVERTISEMENT

Several trains cancelled to facilitate traffic block works in SCR stations

December 05, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,B. Madhu Gopal

Several trains will be cancelled, some diverted and stoppage at some stations withdrawn due to ‘Pre-Non-Interlock’ works, ‘Non-Interlock’ works to facilitate traffic block in connection with the commissioning of the third line at Warangal station in Kazipet-Kondapalli section and at Surareddipalem and Ongole stations in Vijayawada-Gudur section in South Central Railway.

The trains to be cancelled are: 17480 Tirupati-Puri express, leaving Tirupati on December 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18 and 19; 17479 Puri-Tirupati, leaving Puri on December 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20 and 21; 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur express, leaving Tirupati on December 7, 19, 14 and 17; 17481 Bilaspur- Tirupati express, leaving Bilaspur on December 9, 12, 16 and 19; 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker express, leaving Tirupati on December 19 and 17, 22707 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati Double Decker express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 11 and 18; 22869 Visakhapatnam- MGR Chennai Central express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 11 and 18; 22870 MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam express, leaving MGR Chennai Central express on December 12 and 19,according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi.

Similarly, the following trains will be cancelled: train number 08583 Visakhapatnam - Tirupati special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 11 and 18, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Special Express, leaving Tirupati on December 12 and 19; 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam express, leaving Howrah on December 9 and 16; 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah express, leaving Ernakulam on December 11 and 18; 22842 Tambaram- Santragachi express, leaving Tambaram on December 13 and 20; 22841 Santragachi- Tambaram express, leaving Santragachchi on December 11 and 18; 22817 Howrah –Mysore express, leaving Howrah on December 15; 22818 Mysore- Howrah express, leaving Mysore on December 17; 22807 Santragachchi- MGR Chennai Central express, leaving Santragachchi on December 15; 22808 MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi express, leaving MGR Chennai Central on December 17; 18111 TataNagar- Yesvantpur, leaving Tata Nagar on December 7 and 14; 18112 Yesvantpur- Tata Nagar, leaving Yesvantpur on December 10 and 17, 22849 Shalimar- Secunderabad express, leaving Shalimar on December 13 and train no. 22850 Secunderabad- Shalimar express, leaving Secunderabad on December 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as eight trains will run in diverted route via Pagidipalli-Guntur-Vijayawada, and six trains stoppages will be eliminated either at Warangal or Kazipet on certain days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US