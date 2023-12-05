Several trains cancelled to facilitate traffic block works in SCR stations

December 05, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several trains will be cancelled, some diverted and stoppage at some stations withdrawn due to ‘Pre-Non-Interlock’ works, ‘Non-Interlock’ works to facilitate traffic block in connection with the commissioning of the third line at Warangal station in Kazipet-Kondapalli section and at Surareddipalem and Ongole stations in Vijayawada-Gudur section in South Central Railway.

The trains to be cancelled are: 17480 Tirupati-Puri express, leaving Tirupati on December 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18 and 19; 17479 Puri-Tirupati, leaving Puri on December 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20 and 21; 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur express, leaving Tirupati on December 7, 19, 14 and 17; 17481 Bilaspur- Tirupati express, leaving Bilaspur on December 9, 12, 16 and 19; 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker express, leaving Tirupati on December 19 and 17, 22707 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati Double Decker express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 11 and 18; 22869 Visakhapatnam- MGR Chennai Central express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 11 and 18; 22870 MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam express, leaving MGR Chennai Central express on December 12 and 19,according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi.

Similarly, the following trains will be cancelled: train number 08583 Visakhapatnam - Tirupati special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 11 and 18, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Special Express, leaving Tirupati on December 12 and 19; 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam express, leaving Howrah on December 9 and 16; 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah express, leaving Ernakulam on December 11 and 18; 22842 Tambaram- Santragachi express, leaving Tambaram on December 13 and 20; 22841 Santragachi- Tambaram express, leaving Santragachchi on December 11 and 18; 22817 Howrah –Mysore express, leaving Howrah on December 15; 22818 Mysore- Howrah express, leaving Mysore on December 17; 22807 Santragachchi- MGR Chennai Central express, leaving Santragachchi on December 15; 22808 MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi express, leaving MGR Chennai Central on December 17; 18111 TataNagar- Yesvantpur, leaving Tata Nagar on December 7 and 14; 18112 Yesvantpur- Tata Nagar, leaving Yesvantpur on December 10 and 17, 22849 Shalimar- Secunderabad express, leaving Shalimar on December 13 and train no. 22850 Secunderabad- Shalimar express, leaving Secunderabad on December 15.

As many as eight trains will run in diverted route via Pagidipalli-Guntur-Vijayawada, and six trains stoppages will be eliminated either at Warangal or Kazipet on certain days.

