Several trains cancelled to facilitate safety modernisation work

Several trains have been cancelled while some others short-terminated and rescheduled to facilitate the safety-related modernisation and maintenance works in various sections in the Waltair division.

Train no.58526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur passenger, which is scheduled to depart from the city railway station on January 8 (Wednesday) and 58525 Brahmapur - Visakhapatnam passenger, scheduled to leave Brahmapur station on January 9 (Thursday) have been cancelled.

Short-terminated

Train no. 17243 Guntur - Rayagada Express, scheduled to leave Guntur on January 7 (Tuesday) has been short-terminated at Visakhapatnam and cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada.

Similarly, 17244 Rayagada - Guntur Express, which is scheduled to leave Rayagada station on January 8 (Wednesday) , will start its journey from Visakhapatnam.

The train will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Visakhapatnam, a release quoted Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, G. Suneel Kumar as saying here on Tuesday.

Rescheduled

Train no. 20810 Nanded – Sambalpur Express has been rescheduled adn it will leave Nanded at 6.05 p.m. instead of 4.35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Train no. 58529 Durg – Visakhapatnam passenger has been rescheduled to leave Durg at 9 p.m. instead of 6.30 p.m. on January 10. 18511 Koraput – Visakhapatnam Inter City Express has been rescheduled to leave Koraput station at 6.25 a.m., instead of 5.25 a.m. on January 11.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 10:11:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/several-trains-cancelled-to-facilitate-safety-modernisation-work/article30510596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

