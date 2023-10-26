Several trains cancelled, short-terminated to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division

October 26, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several trains originating from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled and a few others have been short-terminated or short-originated to facilitate the safety works in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR).

07466/67 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam- Rajahmundry Passenger Special train have been cancelled in both directions from October 27 to 29. Train no. 22701/02 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express has also been cancelled in both directions on October 27 and 28. Train No. 22702 Vijayawada –Visakhapatnam Uday Express, which is scheduled to leave Vijayawada on October 27 and 28, have been cancelled.

18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam from October 26 to 28 will be short-terminated at Koraput. The train will return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam from October 27 and 29, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi on October 26 (Thursday).

Train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express, leaving Howrah from October 26 to 28, will be short-terminated at Titlagarh. The train will return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah from October 27 to 29.

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express, leaving Bhubaneswar from October 26 to 28, will be short-terminated at Koraput and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar as 18448 from October 27 to 29.

Passengers have been requested to take note of the changes.