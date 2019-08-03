Several trains cancelled due to safety works

Several trains have been cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar to facilitate the safety-related works proposed in the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. A few services trains have also been cancelled partially owing to non-interlocking works undertaken in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

Train no.22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam station on August 3 and 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar on August 4 have been cancelled owing to the safety related modernisation works proposed between Kalupara Ghat and Gangadharpur.

Partially cancelled

Train no. 57230 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam passenger have been partially cancelled between Bhimavaram and Machilipatnam between August 3 and 12. Same is the case for Machilipatnam-Vizag passenger, scheduled to leave Machilipatnam from August 4 to 13. The strains will start journey from Bhimavaram station.