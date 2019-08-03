Visakhapatnam

Several trains cancelled due to safety works

more-in

Several trains have been cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar to facilitate the safety-related works proposed in the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. A few services trains have also been cancelled partially owing to non-interlocking works undertaken in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

Train no.22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam station on August 3 and 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar on August 4 have been cancelled owing to the safety related modernisation works proposed between Kalupara Ghat and Gangadharpur.

Partially cancelled

Train no. 57230 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam passenger have been partially cancelled between Bhimavaram and Machilipatnam between August 3 and 12. Same is the case for Machilipatnam-Vizag passenger, scheduled to leave Machilipatnam from August 4 to 13. The strains will start journey from Bhimavaram station.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 3:25:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/several-trains-cancelled-due-to-safety-works/article28802570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY