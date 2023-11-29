Several restaurants flouting food safety norms in Visakhapatnam, say officials

November 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Frozen meat, stale biryani rice, unhygienic storage points, poor sanitation and poor food handling of food material in the kitchens, these are the observations of Vigilance & Enforcement Department and Food Safety officials during their raids on various restaurants in Visakhapatnam for the last few months. The authorities have found that most of the restaurants have been blatantly flouting food safety norms posing a risk to the health safety of their customers.

On November 28, the V&E officials led by SP G. Swaroopa Rani conducted raids on two restaurants at Jagadamba Junction and Madhurawada. In those restaurants, the teams have observed that chicken curry and fry, liver fry, mutton fry and prawns fry which were stored in refrigerators were taken out and heated again by the staff, to serve their customers. The Sanitary Inspector of the corporation has slapped a fine of ₹15,000 for the poor sanitation on one of the restaurants. The Food Inspectors have collected samples and sent for testing.

Ms. Swaroopa Rani said that all the food items were found to be stale and frozen. “To attract the customers, the restaurant owners were found to be offering special buffets,” she said.

Some weeks ago, a renowned restaurant at MVP Colony and Daba Gardens were also raided in which they found similar situation.

During February this year, a renowned multi-national food outlet was raided in which the authorities have found that cooking oil was repeatedly used, which may lead to severe health disorders.

Food Safety officials from the GVMC said that this year alone they had conducted raids on about 45 food outlets as part of random checking, most of them were renowned and they were found to be flouting food safety norms. A fine of over ₹40 lakh was said to be slapped on these outlets.

GVMC Food Inspector G. Apparao said that the restaurant owners claim that they have prepared food as per estimations. But due to ‘Karthika Masam’ or other reasons, the number of customers coming to restaurants has seen a decline. So, they are storing the non-vegetarian items in refrigerators and using them on the next day. Using cooking oil multiple times, is a violation, as it may lead to digestive/gastric problems.

Huge discounts

He also said that kitchens were not maintained well. “In most of these cases, these stored food products are being sold in parcels at huge discounts, instead of being served at the restaurants,” he observed.

Mr. Apparao also noticed that the number of ‘Biryani’ points has seen a very drastic rise in the city over the last few years. The food might be delicious and easily available on offers, but people must think twice before going for stale food in some restaurants and food zones.

He said that many people have been suffering from severe gastric issues after consuming stale meat and biryani rice.