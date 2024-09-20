ADVERTISEMENT

Several people throng Anna Canteens in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 20, 2024 11:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Anna Canteen at Rama Talkies in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Several Anna Canteens were opened at various parts of city bringing smile on the faces of the people.

While a few canteens in South and East Constituencies were opened on Thursday night, some canteens at West and Bheemunipatnam constituencies were opened on Friday morning. Public representatives, including MLAs, corporators and other leaders,s took part in the reopening ceremony along with the public. So far, a large number of people thronged the canteens where food is being served at a subsidised price of ₹5, especially those set up in South Constituency. A few more canteens are scheduled to be reopened on Saturday in the North Constituency.

