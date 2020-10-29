Several hospitals denotified after fall in coronavirus cases

Harish Gilai

29 October 2020 00:45 IST

They will treat regular as well as COVID patients in separate blocks, say officials

With the decrease in coronavirus cases since September, the district administration has denotified several A category hospitals, which were treating only COVID-19 patients, as B category hospitals.

These hospital managements are given permission to treat regular patients along with the coronavirus patients in separate blocks. The step was taken to ensure that people with other health issues receive proper medicare.

Advertising

Advertising

Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients are getting a slight relief with the decrease in cases since the last couple of weeks in the district. Even the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), the designated State COVID-19 hospital, is witnessing several empty beds.

Since the last couple of months, the coronavirus cases have been gradually declining in the district. July saw 10,277 cases and 86 deaths. In August, the total number of cases reported in the district was 25,929 and 167 persons died due to the virus.

In September, 13,434 cases were reported and 143 persons died. Till October 27, as many as 5,284 COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths were reported.

According to the officials, out of around 2,100 active cases, 70% are being treated in home isolation.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar said that several hospitals, including Government Hospital for Chest & Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), Gayathri, NRI hospital and GITAM hospital, were changed from A to B category. Prof. Sudhakar said that after the issue was brought to the notice of the District Collector, a decision was taken to denotify such hospitals. “In case if we see a second wave or increase in COVID-19 cases, all these hospitals will be brought back under A category,” he added.

Meanwhile, eight hospitals, including CSR Block (KGH), Pradhama hospital, VIMS, Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital, Araku area hospital and Paderu area hospital, are in A category dedicated for COVID-19 treatment. Similarly a couple of hospitals, including ENT hospital, were denotified as C category hospitals which would take care of only normal cases.

It was learnt that officials from VIMS sought permission to treat regular patients. However officials did not take any decision since it is a State COVID-19 hospital.