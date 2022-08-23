Several complaints being received on poor sanitation in various wards in Visakhapatnam, says Mayor

‘I will conduct surprise checks and take action against those responsible’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 23, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has said that several complaints are being received over poor sanitation in various wards here in the city. She said that even in the Spandana and ‘Dial Your Mayor’ programmes, people are complaining about poor sanitation.

In a review meeting on sanitation on Tuesday, she spoke about alleged negligence in monitoring sanitation works in ward by the Zonal Commissioners and A.MoHs.

“I do not see any sweeping machines on the roads. If you (sanitation workers) are collecting wastes without fail during the door-to-door garbage collection, why wastes are visible at open spaces?” the Mayor questioned the Public Health Department staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that she would conduct surprise checks at least three days in a week to inspect sanitation. If the sanitation is poor, action will be initiated against the staff responsible, she warned.

Contact number

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that a contact number 0891-2869129 will be made available round the clock to receive complaints from the public over sanitation issues. She said that she would monitor the complaints and see whether they are being addressed properly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha was present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app