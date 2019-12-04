Several bigwigs involved in land scam, alleges YSRCP MLA

Alleging that several bigwigs were involved in the grabbing of valuable government lands in the city and its neighbourhood, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday sought that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the complaints of irregularities must recommend stringent action against the culprits.

After submitting a representation to SIT members Y.V. Anuradha and T. Bhaskara Rao at their office here, the MLA claimed before the the media that 62 acres and 97 cents valued at around ₹1,000 crore in the Survey Nos. 1027, 1028, 1196 and 1197 in Daspalla Hills had been grabbed by unscrupulous elements in connivance with a section of government officials.

“I have sumbitted evidence pertaining to the involvement of Anakapalle former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and his family in the land scam. They are involved in the grabbing of to 95 acres and 89 cents in the Survey Nos. 127, 127/P, 128, 130/1 and 130/2 at Venkata Laxmi Narayana Puram and Ramavaram village in Anandapuram mandal,” said Mr. Amarnath.

According to him, lands scam allegsations surfaced from the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, Gajuwaka and Koduru village in Anakapalle mandal should also be investigated.

“Unscrupulous elements had created forged documents, though the land belonged to the government and pocketed huge amounts of compensation payable for land-losers in some cases. The total scam is worth ₹1,500 crore,” he claimed.

‘Tampering of records’

Stating that the TDP government had set up the SIT, but hushed it up by not initiating action against the people involved, he said that the YSRCP government constituted another SIT as the findings of the previous probe was ‘biased’ and not made public.

“The land records with regard to Daspalla Hills scam were tampered with and the officials claimed that the land records were damaged in the aftermath of Cyclone Hudhud in 2014,” the MLA said.

Citing a case of alleged land record tampering, he said Dasari Appa Rao from Arilova who owns 140 square yards had been shown as the owner of 2,237 square yards in the documents. He alleged that the piece of land had been sold to some big builders in connivance with some officials.

The Circuit House, the land where TDP urban district office had been built and a part of Waltair Club (all part of Daspalla Hills) were being claimed as private land by the land-grabbers though they belonged to the government, he claimed.

The MLA, who submitted documents obtained under RTI Act, said the land-grabbers had also tried to mislead the courts by submitting forged documents.