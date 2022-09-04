Seven youths arrested, 4 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 04, 2022 21:28 IST

The City Task Force (CTF) police on Sunday caught seven youths, while they were allegedly in possession of 4 kg ganja at Urvashi Junction under Kancharapalem Police Station limits. The police also seized four knives from one of the accused.

The accused were handed over to the Kancharapalem police for further investigation. According to preliminary information, the accused have claimed that the knives were being used at a temple. 

Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station Krishna Rao said that cases have been booked agaisnt them under the NDPS Act

Among the seven arrested, only one person is an ex-offender, the C.I added.

