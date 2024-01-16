Seven-year old girl injured after kite string slashes her neck in Vizag

January 16, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A seven-year old girl was injured when a Chinese Manjha (kite flying string) slashed her neck near Pandurangapuram under III Town police station limits, on Monday (January 15).

III Town police station Inspector K Rama Rao said that the incident occurred when the girl and her father were heading towards Waltair Club Road from Pandurangapuram.

“A kite flying string was struck to an electric pole. The girl was sitting on the petrol tank of the scooter (front of the bike) and she came in contact with the string. She received cut on right side of the neck,” the Inspector said.

The girl was rushed to hospital immediately and provided treatment. As per the doctors, the condition of the girl is said to be stable, he said.

