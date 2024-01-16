GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven-year old girl injured after kite string slashes her neck in Vizag

The incident occurred when the girl and her father were heading towards Waltair Club Road from Pandurangapuram

January 16, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Chinese Manjha

File picture of Chinese Manjha | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

A seven-year old girl was injured when a Chinese Manjha (kite flying string) slashed her neck near Pandurangapuram under III Town police station limits, on Monday (January 15).

III Town police station Inspector K Rama Rao said that the incident occurred when the girl and her father were heading towards Waltair Club Road from Pandurangapuram.

“A kite flying string was struck to an electric pole. The girl was sitting on the petrol tank of the scooter (front of the bike) and she came in contact with the string. She received cut on right side of the neck,” the Inspector said.

The girl was rushed to hospital immediately and provided treatment. As per the doctors, the condition of the girl is said to be stable, he said.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.