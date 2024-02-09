ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-year-old girl allegedly raped in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

February 09, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - PADERU

Pedabayalu police register a case under POCSO Act against the accused

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old youth in Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitharamara Raju district. Though the incident occurred on February 7 (Wednesday), it came to light after the girl’s kin lodged a police complaint on February 8 (Thursday).

Sub-Inspector of Pedabayalu police station P. Manoj Kumar said that the incident allegedly occurred when the victim girl, a Class III student, was heading to her school. A 22-year-old boy took the girl to an isolated place by sweet-talking her and allegedly raped her. The girl’s parents started to search for her since she did not return home and traced her near a hill. The girl informed them about the incident.

Pedabayalu police have registered a case under the relevant sections and also invoked the POCSO Act. The victim girl was sent for medical examination.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

