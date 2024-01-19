GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven-year-old dies after falling in under-construction septic tank at Anandapuram

The boy is suspected to have accidentally fallen into the 12-feet deep tank while playing

January 19, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year old boy died after reportedly falling in an under-construction septic tank at Boddapalem under Anandapuram police station limits in Visakhapatnam late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Kowshik Visakh (7), a native of Madhurawada.

Sub Inspector of Anandapuram police station, Arun, said that Kowshik had come to his relatives house at Boddapalem for the Sankranthi holidays. On Thursday evening, he was found missing. When his kin searched for him in the surroundings, they found his toy gun near by an under-construction septic tank. When they searched the tank, his body was found, the S.I said, adding that he is suspected to have accidentally fallen into the 12-feet deep tank while playing.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Anandapuram police have registered a case.

