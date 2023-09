Seven trains diverted to facilitate work

September 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Seven trains scheduled to run via Visakhapatnam will be diverted to facilitate the pre-non-interlocking works between Makudi, Sirpur and Sripur Kagaz Nagar stations for commissioning of the third line in Secundrabad division of South Central Railway (SCR), the officials have said.

Train number 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam between September 20 and 25, will run via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh ,Raipur, Gondia and Nagpur.

Train number 20806 New Delhi - Visakhapatnam- Andhra Pradesh Express will run in the diverted route of Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh and Vizianagaram.

Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham train will run via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia and Nagpur between September 14 and 21 .

20804 Gandhidham -Visakhapatnam train will run on the diverted route of Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh and Vizianagaram, while 12803 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarnajayaanthi Express will run on the diverted route of Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia and Nagpur from September 22 to 25.

12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam Swarnajayaanthi Express will run on the diverted route of Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh and Vizianagaram on September 24.

20819 Puri-Okha Express will run via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Nagpur and Wardha on September 24.

