Seven succumb to coronavirus; toll increases to 144 in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 August 2020 23:15 IST

676 new cases take tally to 21,201; active cases are 6,480

As many as 676 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 21,201.

Seven persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This takes the death toll to 144 in the district. As many as 1,244 persons, including those under home isolations, recovered in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases in the district is 6,480, while the number of discharged is 14,577.

851 clusters

The total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, the very active clusters are 145. The active and dormant clusters are 234 and 472 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.

On a brighter side, as many as 9,485 persons have been discharged or completely recovered from coronavirus since August 4.

According to the officials, more than 80% of the cases are being treated at houses. Patients have been availing telemedicine facility by the Health Department and taking advise of the doctors. Many are opting for treatment with the help of doctors from private hospitals. Only critical cases are being admitted to the hospitals.

A large number of people affected with COVID-19 say that they have followed regular household tips of taking proper food on time, exercising for some time in a day, inhaling steam, taking hot food, apart from using prescribed medicines.