Visakhapatnam

Seven persons injured in two accidents

Seven persons were injured in two road accidents the district on Sunday.

In the first incident, three persons were injured when the two-wheeler on which they were riding hit a lorry, at Jogumpeta area under Golugonda police station limits. According to police, the three persons were heading to Narsipatnam from Jogumpeta. The trio allegedly overtook a bus and then hit a lorry. They sustained severe injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

In another incident, four persons were injured when the four-wheeler in which they were travelling hit boulders beside the road, at Vantlamamidi under Paderu police station limits.

