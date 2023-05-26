ADVERTISEMENT

Seven persons arrested in a minor rape case at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam

May 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cases under POCSO Act and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act registered against the accused, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The Gopalapatnam police arrested four persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam. This apart, three more persons, including a 25-year-old married woman, were also arrested for supporting the alleged crime. All the seven arrested were aged between 20 and 29 years.

Though the incident occurred on May 23, it came to light after the girl lodged a complaint with the local police late on Thursday night and arrests were made on Friday.

As per police, on May 22 afternoon, the minor girl had left her house due to some reasons. She was picked up by some youth at NAD Junction, who allegedly took her to a place and raped her. Later three other youth had also allegedly raped her at three places on May 23, between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. Later, she reached her residence on the same day. The girl, who is a Class X student had lodged a complaint with the local police on May 25th night. After registering the case, the police arrested seven persons. The police have booked rape case and also invoked POCSO Act against them, apart from SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

Police said that in the early hours of May 23, parents of the girl lodged a missing complaint.

A senior police officer said that further investigation is on.

