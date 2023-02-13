HamberMenu
Seven persons arrested, ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

February 13, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam:

Visakhapatnam Three Town police arrested seven persons on charges of possession of ganja. Three of them were nabbed on Friday (February 10), while the remaining four were arrested on Monday.

Three of the arrested were identified as T. Chandramouli, S. Appalaraju and S. Suresh, who work as security guards in an educational institution in the city, the police said. Nearly 600 grams of ganja was seized from them. The arrested were produced in the court, which granted them bail.

