Seven more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll increases to 175

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 25,000-mark in Visakhapatnam district after 512 new cases were reported in the district on Sunday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 25,212 in the district.
Seven more persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 175. As many as 742 persons recovered from the virus on Sunday. They include a number of people being treated in home isolation apart from COVID-19 Care Centres and hospitals in the district.
According to the COVID-19 district bulletin, the number of active cases in the district stands at 4,767 while the number of discharged is 20,278. Out of the total cases, the cases reported in August are 14,043. As many as 84 persons succumbed to the virus in the first 16 days of this month. However the recovery rate is also high.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district as on Friday is 736. Among them, very active clusters are 149 and the active and dormant clusters are 74 and 513 respectively. Already 171 clusters have been denotified.
