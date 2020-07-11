Seven deaths, 66 new cases reported in the district

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 July 2020 23:06 IST

Tally crosses 2,000-mark; 1,000 cases registered in nine days

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark with 66 new cases being reported from various places in the district on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,021. It took just nine days for the last 1,000 cases to report.

The district also recorded seven deaths in a single day on Saturday, the highest so far, taking the total death toll to 22 so far. Meanwhile, 22 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged after testing negative.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 997 and the number of persons discharged is 1,002.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V, Sudhakar, three new areas — Tekkapalem (Sabbavaram), Old Karasa and Shanthi Nagar (Kailasapuram) — have been declared as new clusters.

6,000 rapid antigen kits

There are 84 very active clusters, 190 active clusters and 99 dormant clusters in the district. Already 39 clusters have been de-notified, he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the district has received 6,000 antigen kits for diagnosing COVID-19 and it would receive more kits in the coming days. He was speaking during a review meet conducted with medical officers from the district here on Saturday.

Addressing the Superintendents, Nodal Officers and senior faculty, Mr. Vinay Chand explained the government strategy to strengthen the testing facilities. He said that the testing kits will be made available to all the peripheral teaching hospitals of AMC — Govt, ENT Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, Government Hospital for Mental Care. He said that with the wide availability of testing facility, the advantages will be rapid identification of the positive cases and reduction of burden on the chest hospital. Superintendents and senior doctors gave feedback on the situation. Joint Collector Arun Babu, Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna, DMHO S. Tirupathi Rao and a few others were present.