ADVERTISEMENT

Seven cases booked against private bus operators for MV Act violations in Visakhapatnam

January 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as seven private travel buses were booked by the Transport Department officials for violation of the rules of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, here on Tuesday

The Transport authorities have been conducting raids since January 9 to prevent overloading and fleecing of passengers by private travel buses, taking advantage of the Sankranti rush.

Cases have been booked on 132 buses, and three buses were seized, by the officials, so far. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said in a statement that special teams have been formed to conduct inspections and they would be continued till January 20. He called upon the passengers to complain at the office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the city if the bus operators collect excess fare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US