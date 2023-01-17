Seven cases booked against private bus operators for MV Act violations in Visakhapatnam

January 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as seven private travel buses were booked by the Transport Department officials for violation of the rules of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, here on Tuesday

The Transport authorities have been conducting raids since January 9 to prevent overloading and fleecing of passengers by private travel buses, taking advantage of the Sankranti rush.

Cases have been booked on 132 buses, and three buses were seized, by the officials, so far. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said in a statement that special teams have been formed to conduct inspections and they would be continued till January 20. He called upon the passengers to complain at the office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the city if the bus operators collect excess fare.