Seven arrested in various cases in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 December 2020 00:49 IST

Cash, gold, stolen property recovered from the accused, says DCP

The city police arrested seven persons allegedly involved in various offences at various areas here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that in one case, the police arrested P. Venkata Durga Prasad (47) and G. Solomon Raju (55), of Gajuwaka area for allegedly being involved in a house break-in case reported at Gajuwaka, in Visakhapatnam. The police have recovered five tolas of gold and ₹70,000 cash from them.

‘MBA student’

In another case, two youth, including an MBA student, were arrested for allegedly picking pockets in the city. The police said that M. Nikhil Teja Krishna Sai (21), MBA second-year student, and Ahmed Shariff (23) had intercepted a motorist on the pretext of asking for address and picked his wallet. Cash to the tune of ₹20,000 and other items stolen in the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and recovered ₹16,500 from them.

The DCP said that both the accused were friends and used to lead a a lavish life. To meet their expenses, they started committing offences, he said.

In another case, the MVP Police arrested one K. Santosh (34), a resident of HB Colony, for allegedly committing theft of a two-wheeler on August 26.

Being addicted to liquor and vices, the accused started committing crimes, police added.

In another case, G. Venkatesh (30), a resident of Kancharapalem, was arrested for allegedly attempting to extract money from a driver, by impersonating himself as police near Kancharapalem. Another accused is yet to be arrested in the case.

A 21-year-old graduate A. Raju of Anandapuram was arrested for allegedly committing theft of a generator at Vemulavasala.

ADCP (Crimes) Venugopal Naidu, ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao and a few others were present.