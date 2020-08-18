Seven arrested in land-grabbing case

The city police arrested seven persons on the charge of grabbing a piece of land near NH-16 in Isukathota under MVP Police Station limits. While five persons were arrested on Monday night, two more persons were arrested on Tuesday.

According to MVP police, among the arrested, six persons are locals and the remaining person is a real estate broker from Guntur.

The intruders reportedly claimed that they were from Rayalaseema region and ransacked the marble godown run by one B. Santosh, who took the land on lease from one K. Srinivasa Reddy, who claimed to be the rightful owner. The intruders also erected a board in which it was claimed that the land belongs to G. Raghavi Reddy. Meanwhile, Ms. Raghavi Reddy said that she was the rightful owner of the land.