Seven arrested for ‘cheating’ people in the name of chits in Visakhapatnam

December 30, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested seven persons who were allegedly involved in cheating the public and making good with their money after organising unauthorised chit business (‘cheeti paata’) at Lakshmi Talkies area here on Friday. The arrested were identified as V. Venkata Naga Mani Kumar (48), P. Sai Kumar (35), G. Venkata Rao (50) and four others. The police have recovered around ₹7.22 lakh cash, a high-end car, an auto-rickshaw and mobile phones. As per the police, the accused had floated a company and duped the people of the colony. The accused were remanded.

