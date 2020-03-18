‘Sevas’ cancelled atSimhachalam shrine

In the wake of COVID-19 alert, the Simhachalam Devasthanam has initiated ‘laghu darshan’, cancelled ‘arjita sevas’, and reduced the presiding deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s ‘maha nivedana’ time from one hour to 20 minutes.

The ‘Sahasranamarchana’ was suspended for the time being. During the ‘Mahanivedana’, devotees purchasing ₹100 ticket will be stopped at ‘Dhwaja stambham’ and those coming for free darshan at old Uttaradwaram. For VIP devotees, instead of ‘antaralaya puja,’ darshan will be arranged.

Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao instructed the staff to wear masks and sanitise the dining hall, queue lines and tonsuring hall at regular intervals.

The devastham appealed to devotees in general and children below 12 years and those above 60 years to postpone their offerings (mokku). Devotees may watch any important festival or celebration live rather than directly viewing.

Awareness drive

Doctors of Pradhama and Q1 hospitals organised an awareness programme on the precautionary steps to be taken on COVID-19 at the kalyanamantapam uphill on Tuesday.

The EO, officials, priests, scholars, staff and devotees participated in it.