Set up village COVID management committees in every panchayat, Collector instructs officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2021 23:12 IST

‘Establish isolation rooms and ensure patients don’t come out’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed the officials to set up village COVID-19 management committee in every panchayat. The team will be headed by Sarpanch, while ANM will be the convenor and Village Volunteers will be the members. He was speaking to MPDOs, medical officers, constituency special officers on containing and controlling COVID in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas, in a meet at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday.

Doctors and health staff in Community Health Centres (CHC), Area Hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) on the city outskirts and Agency areas should be very alert, he said. He instructed the officials to set up isolation rooms at village-level and arrange posters. He also asked them to ensure COVID-19 patients don’t come out. ASHA workers and Village Volunteers should conduct a survey and in Agenc the teams should also take up malaria survey, he added.

Mr. Vinay Chand instructed the constituency nodal officers to send only critical cases to the city for treatment. He also instructed Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy to arrange ambulance at every PHC.

Earlier, Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal P.V. Sudhakar gave a presentation over risk communication, cleaning and infection, clinical management, community mobilisation and tribal COVID-19 care.

ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar and others were present.