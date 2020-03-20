Set up COVID-19 testing lab in city: CPI(M)

With several people transiting through Visakhapatnam, the State government should immediately set up Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing equipment on a war-footing in the city, the CPI(M) has demanded.
Party district secretary K. Lokanadham said with officials sending the samples elsewhere for testing people had to wait till the results were made available. The equipment would cost ₹35 lakh and the total cost of lab, staff and equipment would come to ₹1 crore, he said.
‘Provide essential commodities’
In a separate statement, the party demanded that in view of the closure of educational institutions, malls and cinema halls workers in the unorganised sector would go without work. The government should provide essential commodities free of cost to them setting up a fund on the lines of the Kerala government, party leader R.K.S.V. Kumar said.
